Universal Social Pension Proposed for All Senior Citizens in Philippines

MANILA: A significant legislative proposal for a universal social pension to encompass all senior citizens in the Philippines was put forward by a party-list lawmaker on Thursday. This initiative was announced during a briefing on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, aired on PTV-4. United Senior Citizens Party-list Representative Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay emphasized the need to extend the current social pension program beyond indigent senior citizens. According to the briefing, the proposal intends to expand the monthly social pension, recently increased from PHP500 to PHP1,000, to include all seniors.

According to Philippines News Agency, The motivation behind this proposition stems from the inadequacy of the current pension to meet the needs of seniors, as Magsaysay explained. The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) Chairperson Frank Quijano highlighted that approximately 4.08 million indigent senior citizens are currently out of the nearly 12 million senior citizens nationwide. Magsaysay addressed complaints about indigent seniors being excluded from the social pension program due to bureaucratic challenges. The proposed universal system aims to eliminate such disparities, ensuring no senior citizen, irrespective of their financial status, is left out.

Magsaysay’s advocacy for this universal approach to social pension is also backed by a financial plan, requiring a budgetary allocation of PHP60 billion. The lawmaker expressed optimism about the initiative, citing discussions with Speaker Martin Romualdez and potential funding identified by the appropriations committee. This proposal reflects the widespread demand among the senior citizen community for a more inclusive pension system.