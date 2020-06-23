​COVID-19 outbreak has made a huge impact on our daily lives as we need to get used to the new norms. From social activity, educational, economic, employment and more, everything have turned differently. ‘Wherever there’s bad, there’s always good nearby.’

For Small and Medium Enterprises or SMEs, the pandemic led them to offer job opportunities to locals and this indirectly has boost the country’s economy. For other residents, they are also playing a significant role in helping to improve the country’s economy by spending in the country.

To reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the employment sector, the government has introduced several initiatives. This include providing assistance to private companies to retain local workers. To date, nearly one thousand four hundred vacancies are listed in Brunei Job Centre and I-Ready. The opportunity to hire local workers has reduced unemployment rate in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei