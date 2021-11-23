Two local men aged 38 and 59 were detained by the personnel of Bangar Police Station after trying to bring in prohibited items believed to have not been declared into the country.

During a routine patrol at the boat drop area in Kampung Batang Tuau, Temburong District, the police found a vehicle with a suspicious boat. Also found were various items in the form of raw and frozen meat, personal adornment, food, medicines, electronic cigarettes, jewellery and others. The suspect and the seized items were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation. Meanwhile, the suspect was sent to the Berakas Sports Village Quarantine Center for the quarantine process before the next action is carried out.

Source: Radio Television Brunei