A foreign man was detained for possessing undeclared items. The 21-year-old man was apprehended during a monitoring operation and inspection by the Royal Brunei Police Force.

According to the personnel of Bangar Police Post, the suspect and his vehicle was found exiting an intersection at Kampung Batang Tuau and was stopped at Jalan Labu, Batu Apoi. The inspection found a number of disinfectant products and other items believed to be undeclared. The suspect and all seized items were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei