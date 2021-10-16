Three locals were detained by the Royal Brunei Police Force for further investigation on suspicion of smuggling attempt of undeclared items, 14th October afternoon.

The suspects aged between 36 and 42, were detained by the Bangar Police Station personnel at the Jalan Labu near the junction of Kampung Tanjung Bungar in Temburong District. The suspect was found carrying 256 packages of Frankfurter, 6 large boxes containing chicken parts, 3 large boxes of meat and 8 large boxes of cow lungs. The suspects and confiscated items were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action. The three suspects were also sent to the Sports Village to undergo quarantine for 2 weeks before further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei