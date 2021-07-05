The Royal Customs and Excise Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy managed to intercept a number of commercial and retail commodities that were attempted to be brought in together with declared commodities in two separate operations conducted on the 2nd and 3rd of July 2021 at the Muara Port Guardhouse.

The involved Forwarding Company will be investigated under the Customs Order 2006 and Excise Order 2006. If found guilty, the said Forwarding Company will be issued with a compound fine not exceeding 5 thousand dollars or will be charged in court. Apart from that, the Forwarding Company’s appointment approval will be suspended until Royal Customs and Excise Department has taken action on the case.

The Royal Customs and Excise Department advised forwarding companies to always ensure that all information entered into the Brunei Darussalam National Single Window, BDNSW are correct and in order. The Royal Customs and Excise Department will not hesitate to take legal action, suspend or revoke the forwarding licence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei