UN Secretary-General Calls for End to Retaliation Cycle in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "any act of retaliation" in the Middle East, as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, his spokesman announced on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Guterres emphasized the urgency of halting the dangerous cycle of retaliation that could potentially have devastating consequences for the region and beyond. This statement comes in the wake of increased hostilities following Tehran's drone and missile attack in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military officers, including two high-ranking commanders. US media reports that Israel conducted a "limited strike" inside Iran early Friday morning, though no official comment has been made by Israel.