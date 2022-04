2 companies were issued a compound on the offence under the Building Control for Advertisement, Billboard and Signboard Regulations 2016. Digi-Mark Enterprise Company was issued a compound of $1,000 for displaying an advertisement without permission at Jalan Pusing Keliling Seria By-Pass / Jalan Pandan Lima, Kuala Belait. Meanwhile, MB Design & Print was also issued a compound of one thousand dollars for displaying an advertisement without permission, in one of the buildings in Mukim Pengkalan Batu. Both companies were given a 14 days to settle the compound. Source: Radio Television Brunei