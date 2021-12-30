The First Intake of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD’s ‘Quranic Journey: Quranic Mates’ programme, ended with an appreciation ceremony. The 3-month programme was participated by 37 UBD undergraduates.

Throughout the programme which began on the 19th of September 2021, participants attended the Tajwid and Communication Workshops which is an initiative towards training future Al-Quran teachers among students and to cover the shortage of Al-Quran reading teachers faced every year. The programme was jointly organised by the Spiritual and Community Service Unit, Student Affairs Division and the Religious and Spiritual Executive Alumni of UBD.

Source: Radio Television Brunei