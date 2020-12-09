Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD has signed the 2nd Licensing Agreement which is the culmination of years of research and collaboration between Pahaytc Sendirian Berhad and researchers from UBD on the local Aquilaria or ‘Agarwood’, which is also commonly referred to as ‘Gaharu’. Particularly, the research focuses on the different species of gaharu tea leaves and its benefits.

The signing ceremony took place at the Office of the UBD Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Enterprise. Signing on behalf of UBD was Pengiran Doctor Emeroylariffion Abas, Director of the Office of Innovation and enterprise while Pahaytc Sendirian Berhad was represented by its Director, Mr Yong Teck Foo. The ceremony was witnessed by Dr Mohammad Ayub Sadiq, UBD Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Enterprise.

In a speech before the signing, Doctor Mohammad Ayub Sadiq expressed confidence that with active engagement with industries, government agencies, MSMEs and non-governmental organisation s, UBD can fulfil its vision of becoming a university of innovation and enterprise.

Source: Radio Television Brunei