School leavers and those interested in furthering their studies in Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD can find out more about programmes available as well as entry requirements at the Higher Education Virtual Expo 2022 which is currently being held until 11th February, 2022. The virtual event can be accessed by visiting www.heexpo.moe.gov.bn. The expo is participated by departments, divisions and units under the Ministry of Education as well as other agencies, public and private higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, the UBD Open Day will be held today, from 10th to 12th of February 2022. Members of the public can opt for online sessions or attend it in person. Interested applicants can book their slots via the QueUp app prior to visiting the Sunken Courtyard, Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences in UBD. There is a limit of 75 individuals, accompanied by up to one parent or guardian in three available time slots daily. Visitors are also required to conduct a supervised Antigen Rapid Test, ART before allowed entry into the venue. Details on programmes and respective entry requirements are also available online through the website ‘www.ubdopenday.com’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei