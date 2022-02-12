Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD has taken great steps in ensuring that it produces a steady stream of high-quality graduates who are future-ready and equipped with the skills and knowledge to face the challenges and expectations of entering into the workforce. In this regards, UBD held an Open Day until tomorrow, 12th of February 2022 at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences.

The UBD Open Day is held online or face to face. School leavers and those interested in furthering their studies in UBD can find out more about programmes available as well as entry requirements at the Higher Education Virtual Expo 2022 which is currently being held until today. While those who wish to visit the UBD open day can book slots through the QueUp application. The number of visitors is limited and required to conduct an Antigen Rapid Test, ART before entry the venue.

Source: Radio Television Brunei