Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD will organise the UBD Career Fair 2021 starting from the 11th to the 16th of January 2021. The 5-day fair will take place physically and virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with the Ministry of Health's guideline.

A website dedicated for the Career Fair has been established to allow users 24-hour access, enabling online interaction between the target groups namely students, alumni, the public and their potential employers.

At the Career Fair, variety of industries ranging from educational institutions, food and beverages, communications, health, and several government agencies will be offering various employment opportunities and walk-in interviews for full-time and part-time vacancies as well as internship placements.

UBD is also organising pre-event activities dubbed 'UBD Conversations - Where We Talk About Your Career Plans', consisting of Career Talks and Career Workshops featuring industries' experts until the 9th of January 2021. The activities give opportunities for students and alumni to learn more on the highly-demanded necessities in a majority of today careers including interview, communication and presentation skills.

Source: Radio Television Brunei