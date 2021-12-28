Throughout the school holiday, families often do recreational activities to spend quality time together and strengthen family bonds.

Taman Jubli Perak in Belait District is one of the focal points for recreation. Visitors continue to adhere to SOP's stipulated by the Ministry of Health. Well known for its beach, Taman Jubli Perak is a popular location for family gatherings and activities.

Whereas in Tutong District, the Seri Kenangan beach is one of the prime locations for families to have a picnic. As well as strengthen the sense of love between both parents and children. In the early endemic phase, children are allowed to go out of the house to do leisure activities with parents or guardians who have been fully vaccinated. The safety and health of children remains a priority for parents, and a number of measures are taken such as wearing facemask and maintain distance.

In Temburong District, the RTB crew took a closer look at Batang Duri Recreational Park and Mini Zoo. Visitors were happy because they have the opportunity to do leisure activities and breathe fresh air with family and friends, apart from getting to know all the interesting places and shop in their own country. The public are reminded to always adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in ensuring the well-being of one-self, families and communities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei