Two Government Agencies to Demolish Structures Encroaching River

CEBU CITY: Two national government agencies will demolish structures of their regional field offices here that are encroaching on the three-meter easement of the Estero de Parian. Retired Gen. Aderson Comar, officer-in-charge of the Prevention Restoration Order and Beautification Enhancement (PROBE), announced the cooperation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Commission on Audit (COA) with the city's efforts to clean rivers in preparation for the rainy season.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DPWH Cebu City District Office and the COA regional field office are encroaching on the estuary. The Cebu City Task Force Gubat sa Baha (war on flooding) met with officials from both agencies to address their legal easement violations. The agencies were given a 72-hour notice to remove parts of their buildings encroaching the estuary. Comar stated that the effort aims to recover the three-meter easement as shown in a 1913 map of the Estero de Parian.