Tutong Town was made more cheerful yesterday morning by activities of Tutongku Ceria Programme. It took place in front of Tutong River Jetty.

Among the attendees were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Members of the Legislative Council and Pengiran Mahdini bin Pengiran Haji Ali, Acting Chairman of Tutong Municipal Board.

A leisure walk was also held around Tatangan Persiaran Sungai Tutong, organised by Tutong Municipal Department with the cooperation of Tutong District Office and the Tutong District Development and Creative Body. Apart from further enlivening the atmosphere in Tutong Town, it was organised to fill up the school holiday and bring families together.

The function coincided with the certificate presentation ceremony to volunteers who took part in the wall graffiti painting at the Bunga Cempaka Bersaudara Complex in Tutong Town.

Source: Radio Television Brunei