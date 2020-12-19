The Tutong District will organise the Tutongku Ceria for two days, starting on SATURDAY, 19th of December from 5 in the afternoon until 10 in the evening and on SUNDAY, the 20th of December from 6 to 10 in the morning.

It is co-organised by the Tutong District Municipal Department and Tutong District Development and Creative Body, with the cooperation of AIZ event Planner and Management. Several recreational activities are lined up to take place in front of Sungai Tutong Jetty area. The activities include Sungai Tutong Tour, 'Bundle Bazar' and 'Riverside Dining'. Members of the public who wish to come are advised to always practise the Ministry of Health's guidelines such as Scan the QR Code, social distancing and adhere to the advice and directives issued by the security agencies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei