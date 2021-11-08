The TUTONGCare Charity Project and Initiative is established to show appreciation to frontliners who are fighting against COVID-19 in the country by providing the public to opportunity to donate.

TUTONGCare Charity Project and Initiative is a combination of three projects that are implemented simultaneously, involving a number of agencies, volunteers and youth movement in Tutong District. It is carried out in collaboration with the Tutong District Creative and Development Body; Tutong District Volunteers or SUKA; Village Consultative Councils and the IMPAK Tutong Youth Movement. Awang Mohammad Adi Asnawi bin Awang Adanan, Special Duties Officer at Tutong District Office as Co-Chairman of TUTONGCare Charity Project and Initiative hoped the project can strengthen cooperation with Village Consultative Councils to alleviate the burden of expenses. So far, the project has received encouraging response, and hopes it can sustain with the public’s support.

Members of the public who wish to donate items such as face masks and others, donation drop-offs can be made during working hours which is from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon at the Tutong District Office’s Old Building at Jalan Enchi Awang. Meanwhile, donations for clothes can be made at the SUKA Building Drop Point in Jalan Sungai Basong.

For more information, visit the website at ‘www.tutong.click’ or contact the Secretariat at 883 4343, 865 4208 or 886 5925.

