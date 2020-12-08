​Generating Community Economy is the theme of Tutong District Entrepreneur Bazaar. The bazaar, organized by the Tutong District Office is a platform for businesses, especially small and medium entrepreneurs and youths who are involved in business. Held in conjunction with Day of Action 2020, the bazaar was held at ChempakaBersaudara Complex in Tutong Town.

The bazaar was participated by youth entrepreneurs comprising of the KampungMerimbun and Kuala Ungar Consultative Councils, as well as Micro, Small and Medium businesses. Various types of items are sold including food, beverages and handicrafts. The Narcotics Control Bureau exhibition was also held to raise awareness among the public on the dangers of drug abuse. The bazaar will be open to the public until 6th December.

Source:Radio Television Brunei