Turkish women’s volleyball team beats Japan, seals 2024 Olympics slot

Turkish women's volleyball team on Saturday defeated Japan to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. "The #1 ranked team in the world and also the reigning VNL and European Champions have QUALIFIED to the 2024 Olympic Games!" International Volleyball Federation said on the X platform. Trkiye won, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12, at Tokyo's Yoyogi dome. The Volleyball Women's Olympic Qualification game lasted 105 minutes. Trkiye, which won all six games in Group B, will face Belgium in its last game on Sunday. Paris 2024 will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Source: Philippines News Agency