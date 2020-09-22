Turkey has recorded 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths, and 1,116 recoveries in past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ministry data said the total death toll in the country had reached 7,506.

Some 95,321 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 302,867.

In a statement on Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of patients in intensive care units had reached 1,456, noting that the public needed to take responsibility to ensure the number decreases.

“The way to display our loyalty to our healthcare staff is by uniting under precautions,” Koca said.

Turkey has been seeing a resurgence in coronavirus infections for the past few weeks, with daily infection rates slowly but steadily climbing.

In an effort to prevent a further increase in infection rates, the Interior Ministry last week declared face masks mandatory across all provinces. The order previously applied to only the worst-hit cities, with many provinces only requiring mask use in often-crowded streets.

The government also reintroduced a previously removed capacity cap for mass transit vehicles, banning all standing passengers on buses and significantly reducing capacities for subways and Istanbul’s metrobuses.

Source: TREND News Agency