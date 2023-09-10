572 participants nationwide participated in the Tuition Class Project under the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's Educational Intervention Programme, PIP. Introduced in 2006, the PIP Tuition Class Project aims to create an educated and knowledgeable society that is highly competitive and motivated.

The PIP Tuition Class Project targets underprivileged students and academically-challenged students to succeed in higher education. 149 volunteer teachers were involved in the PIP Tuition Class.

The core subjects taught to the students for the Primary School Assessment are Malay Language, Mathematics, English and Science, while for students sitting for the BC GCE 'O' Level, the core subjects are Malay Language, Mathematic 'D', English and Combined Science.

In addition to improve the standard of living of the citizens who can break the cycle of welfare dependency, the project is also hoped to unify the role played by related agencies in working hand in hand in helping those in need.

