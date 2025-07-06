Tug of War in Conjunction with Royal Birthday Celebration



Bandar seri begawan: The National Level Tug of War Tournament in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Birthday celebration concluded with a prize presentation ceremony on the afternoon of 6th July. The event spanned two days and took place at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas in the capital.

According to Radio Television Brunei, prizes were awarded by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, the Minister of Home Affairs and Co-Chairman of the National Committee for the Royal Birthday Celebration. The team ‘CHAIN-BLOCK’ secured first place in Category B and will represent Brunei at the ASEAN Tug of War. The finals for Categories A and C are scheduled for August. His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah has gifted the challenge trophy for all categories.