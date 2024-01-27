Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million to Writer E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case

NEW YORK CITY - Former United States President Donald Trump has been ordered by a Manhattan federal jury to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit. The verdict was announced on Friday, marking a significant legal defeat for Trump, who has faced numerous legal challenges since leaving office.

According to Philippines News Agency, composed of two women and seven men, Trump is required to compensate Carroll with $11 million for a reputational repair program, $7.3 million in other compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages. This amount substantially exceeds the initial sum Carroll sought in her lawsuit, illustrating the jury's stance on the case's severity.

Trump, who is currently leading in the polls for the Republican primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire, exited the courthouse moments before the verdict was delivered and was not present in the room as the jury announced their decision. Following the verdict, Trump vehemently criticized the outcome on Truth Social, labeling it as "absolutely ridiculous" and indicating his intention to appeal.

This verdict represents the second instance in which Carroll has secured damages from Trump through trial. In a separate case last May, another Manhattan federal jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, including nearly $3 million for defamation. This followed their finding that Trump had sexually abused the writer in the mid-1990s and subsequently defamed her by denying her allegations in 2022 through public statements.

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, initiated the legal battle against Trump by alleging that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and later defamed her by publicly denying her claims.