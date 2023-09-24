Trough of LPA, ‘habagat’ continue to bring scattered rains

Trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the southwest monsoon or 'habagat' will continue to bring scattered rains across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. weather report, PAGASA said the LPA east of the country has dissipated as of 10 p.m. Saturday while another LPA is now outside PAR 600 kilometer west of Iba Zambales. The weather bureau, however, said the trough of the LPA outside PAR and the southwest monsoon will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas. Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. The entire country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. The temperature ranges between 25.4°C and 26.8°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency