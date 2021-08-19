Restrictions that have been tightened in the country does not deter an individual to arrange various beneficial and creative activities at home. For example, through social media, the public can learn various attractive trending videos.

Hashtags such as Stay at Home are commonly used by social media users who do not miss the opportunity to share videos or pictures on activities that can be done at home. This is to support the government’s call to stay at home.

Meanwhile, a number of individuals even make short videos to deliver messages to the public to adhere to the regulations or guideline issued by the government to break the COVID-19 transmission chain.

Source: Radio Television Brunei