​World Ozone Day is observed on 16th of September every year to spread awareness on ozone layer depletion. In Brunei Darussalam, the World Ozone Day was celebrated with the tree planting event at the Recreational Park in Jalan Pusat Persidangan. It was organised by the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, Ministry of Development in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood and Forestry Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The event began with warm up session, followed by the planting of trees from different species.

The tree planting event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development as Co-Chair of the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Md Hussien, Minister of Energy; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications.

This year, the theme for World Ozone Day is ‘Ozone For Life’. The tree planting activity was among the efforts to reach a target of planting 500 thousand new trees by 2035. The target is among the core strategic area under Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy which was launched on the 25th of July 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei