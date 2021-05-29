The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism took the initiative to plant trees towards implementing one of the Green Protocol guidelines towards achieving the national target of realising the National Climate Change Policy of Brunei Darussalam.

27 saplings were planted at the Building Area of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism yesterday morning. The tree planting was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The trees planted were 18 Tabebuia Rosea trees and 9 fruit trees. The tree planting activity was held in conjunction with the Green Protocol.

Source: Radio Television Brunei