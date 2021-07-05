In mitigating disasters, namely to reduce the impact of landslides, one of the initiatives taken by the National Disaster Management Center is tree planting. This is also in support of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ commitment. Towards this, the National Disaster Management Center organized a Tree Planting Event in conjunction with the Green Protocol and with the support of the Forestry Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

A total of 1 hundred and 1 trees were recently planted at the Berakas Forest Reserve Recreation Park. In attendance was Awang Md Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary of Security, Welfare and Law at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The tree planting is carried out in accordance with the Green Protocol Guidelines to achieve national targets in implementing the National Climate Change Policy of Brunei Darussalam. Also present were Yang Berhormat Khairunnisa binti Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council; Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer and Retired Colonel Muhd Harrith Rashidi bin Haji Muhd Jamin, Director of the National Disaster Management Center.

Source: Radio Television Brunei