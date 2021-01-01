​Brunei Darussalam is committed in carrying out tree planting to uphold the Brunei Darussalam Climate Change Policy, especially the Second Strategy which is Forest Cover. This was underlined by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as member of the Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change at the tree planting event held yesterday at the Recreational Park in Jalan Pusat Persidangan.

Also present at the event were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy as Co-Chairman of the Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications; and Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy as members of the Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change.

200 saplings were planted at the event, which was one of the efforts to achieve the target of planting 500 thousand trees by 2035 and main strategy of the Brunei Darussalam Climate Change Policy that was launched on the 25th of July 2020. Also joining was Dato Seri Paduka Arkitek Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Haji Awang Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council as the Co-Founder of Green Brunei.

Source: Radio Television Brunei