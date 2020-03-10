The Kedayan Malay Association or PEMEDAYAN continues to preserve the Kedayan malay norms and culture specifically the traditional paddy harvesting. The activity organised by the members of PEMEDAYAN, was also participated by Kedayan Association members from Miri, Sipitang and Labuan, Malaysia.

Present was Awang Haji Zainal Abidin bin Tinggal, President of PEMEDAYAN. Aside from providing a new experience to some of the PEMADAYAN members and abroad association, such an activity also provide description to the young generation on how the previous kedayan ethnic ran their paddy harvesting traditionally without using modern equipment.

Meanwhile, the paddy harvesting festival organised by the Kampung Junjungan Women’s Association, PEWAJA together with PERTIWI and Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council was also held at the separate paddy booth of paddy field in kampung Wasan. Present were Pengiran Datin Paduka Hajah Mariam binti Pengiran Haji Matarsat, First Vice President of Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council and Datin Hajah Fatimah binti Dato Seri Setia Abang Haji Razali, Vice President of PERTIWI. This year’s festival was the third time hosted by PEWAJA and was further enlivened with various activities and sales.

