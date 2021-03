The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation and assistance in tracing seven individuals to assist the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The seven persons are:

Muhammad Danish Lliya Zunnrain Al-Mukminin bin Abdullah, 16 years old;

Muhammad Darwisy Lliya Elly Zunnurdurrani Al-Mukminin bin Mohammad Zahiruddin, 13 years old;

Muhammad Dariwin Lliya Elly Zunnurdurrain Al-Mukminin bin Mohammad Zahiruddin, 12 years old;

Nurul Iffah Shahinaz binti Abdullah, 8 years old;

Muhd Shah Reza Zuzunnurdaraina bin Mohd Zurimi, 3 years old;

Muhammad Shahinaaz Durarnurulain bin Mohd Zurimi, 2 years old; and…

Muhammad Dennie Lliya Elly Zunnurkarnain bin Abdul Halim, 14 tahun years old.

People who have information on them are asked to contact JAPEM 141 or emergency hotline 993.

Source: Radio Television Brunei