Towards Healthy Lifestyle: Embracing Consistent Physical Activity



Bandar Seri Begawan: Practicing a healthy lifestyle through physical activity can ensure a healthy and fit body. How can you do it consistently?





According to Radio Television Brunei, physical activity and fitness performed consistently are essential for maintaining a healthy and fit body. A fitness practitioner suggests that once an individual identifies a physical activity they enjoy, it can become part of their routine, motivating them to improve their abilities while also focusing on nutrition and recovery. The key is to engage in these activities with enjoyment.





Engaging in fitness activities helps maintain an appropriate body mass index. Physical activity not only contributes to overall health and fitness but also promotes a healthy lifestyle.

