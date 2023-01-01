Towards a Smart Nation

​There is no change in the electricity tariff for users who have changed their pre-paid meters to smart meters through the United Smart Meter System, USMS Project. According to the Department of Electrical Services, if the pre-paid meter still has a balance, the balance will be transferred to a smart meter within 3 days after the replacement is made.

The USMS project is the Government’s effort towards supporting the aspirations of the country’s strategic plan to become a “Smart Country” through management and operational transformation to achieve efficiency and effectiveness of services for the public. Replacement to a smart meter is free except for new meter installation applications.

Meanwhile, starting January this year, Berakas Power Company Sendirian Berhad, BPC will start installing smart meters for its customers.

BPC customers who wish to change their meters, can contact 239 3358 for an installation appointment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei