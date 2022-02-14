Tutong district has several landmarks and places of interest. Its community-based eco-tourism activities and products are become attraction among visitors locally and abroad. To find out more about tourism product packages in the Tutong district, a brochure specifically for the district has been provided by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism through Tourism Development Department.

Among the locations identified as potential eco-tourism is ‘Bintudoh Greenspring Resort’. Apart from that, visitors have an opportunity to enjoy local fruits during the fruit season which is planted on the area of 20 acres.

Meanwhile, ‘Eco Ponies Garden’ offers garden accommodation that adopts the concept of sustainable agriculture.

The tourism product packages introduced by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism in the four districts aims to promote places of attractions that offer experimental tours services that combine primary tourism products, new tourism products and products organised by Members of the Village Consultative Council; assist tourism stakeholders including hotels, travel agents, tour guides, tourism service providers in providing inclusive and flexible itineraries; promoting new attractions that are less well known however have the potential to be developed as tourist attractions; preparations for the promotion during school term holidays in April, August and December this year as a preparation for receiving tourists from abroad after the endemic phase of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei