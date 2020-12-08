Relevant government agencies continue to monitor the flood situation and distribution of relief aid to the affected residents in Belait District. According to flood reports received from the 23rd of November until yesterday, the floods have affected 96 homes and 380 residents in the district. As part of ongoing efforts, the Belait District Disaster Management Committee, DDMC with the cooperation of stakeholder government agencies and the strong support of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF continue their surveillance of the situation and to provide assistance to the flood victims.

For clearer picture of the flood situation in Belait, a delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs comprising Awang Mohd Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Safety, Welfare and Law and Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District toured the flood affected areas. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the current status and action taken by Awang Ramlee bin Haji Jamudin, Belait District Officer in his capacity as the Chairman of the Belait DDMC.

The delegation also visited several homes in Kampung Sungai Mau and Jalan Kandul, as well as distributed food rations and other daily essentials.

