Citizens and residents in Brunei Darussalam will have a rare opportunity to watch an astronomical phenomenon, a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday, 26th of May. The eclipse also coincides when the Moon gets closer or perigee to the Earth during its orbit, a phenomenon nicknamed as Supermoon. It is the total eclipse of the biggest full moon of the year.

In an interview with Awang Hazzary bin Haji Ali Ahmad, Secretary General of the Astronomical Society of Brunei Darussalam, PABD said in the country, the lunar eclipse will be first observed after the moon rise at 6:23 in the afternoon. He added if the evening sky is clear, eclipse watchers will see the full moon is already partially obscured by the Earth’s shadows. Awang Hazzary added, at 7:11 in the evening, it will be a very spectacular sights as the entire moon will pass through the dark earth’s shadow known as the Umbra. During totality, eclipse observers will notice the full moon to completely darken and likely will turn to coppery red colour. It will last for 14 minutes and 30 seconds when the moon leaves the Umbra at 7:26 in the evening.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. The event will be best observed at places with an unobstructed view to the horizon in the east. PABD in collaboration with Temburong District Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Astronomy Club of IGS College will organise a Total Lunar Eclipse and Supermoon observation for the public from 5 in the afternoon till 9:30 in the evening, on Wednesday, 26th of May 2021 at the Bumiputra Business Complex, Temburong District. Telescope viewing is available for the public to gaze at the phenomena, and admission is free of charge. Upcoming lunar eclipse will occur on 19th of November 2021, but it will be a partial eclipse.

Source: Radio Television Brunei