– The total number of COVID-19 cases in Brunei exceeded the 100,000 mark yesterday, with 3,155 new infections reported.

The new cases brought the total tally to 100,173 in the country, including 60,748 recoveries from the pandemic.

Brunei, with a population of about 420,000, has witnessed a series of record-breaking days for infections in recent weeks, with a record high of 4,885 daily cases reported last week.

All the newly recorded cases were local infections, the health ministry said.

The ministry said earlier that, the country is going through its third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases is expected to increase beyond the total reported during the second wave, with the Omicron variant replacing the Delta variant as the dominant variant.

As of Tuesday, 57.3 percent of Brunei’s population have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 90 percent have been fully vaccinated, after taking two shots.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China’s Sinopharm are those administered in Brunei. According to the health ministry, eight more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 155.

Currently, 39,270 active cases are being treated and monitored in Brunei.

