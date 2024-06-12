Top Seeds Advance at Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships

Sucat, Parañaque — Top seed Eric Jed Olivarez led the way into the quarterfinals at the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships, showcasing dominant performances at the Olivarez Sports Center on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Olivarez, after his decisive victory over Lance Fernandez with scores of 6-1, 6-1, is set to face No. 7 seed Eric Tangub, who overcame Noel Salupado in a closely contested match, 6-2, 7-6(5). The competition, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and supported by Universal Ranking, Dunlop, and Icon Golf and Sports, also saw strong performances from other top seeds. No. 2 seed Johnny Arcilla, a 10-time PCA Open singles champion, matched Olivarez’s efficiency, dispatching Miguel Iglupas with identical scores of 6-1, 6-1. He will next challenge No. 5 seed Fritz Verdad, who advanced after his opponent Jude Ceniza retired in the second set.

In other matches, third seed Elbert Anasta defeated Art Calingasan 6-3, 6-3, setting up a quarterfinal encounter with Marco Macalintal, who won a hard-fought match against Axl Gonzaga 3-6, 6-1, 10-5. No. 6 seed Alexis Acabo also impressed, cruising past Loucas Fernandez 6-0, 6-2, and will meet John Benedict Aguilar, who secured a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kendrick Bona.

The doubles competition was equally compelling, with Olivarez pairing with Bryan Saarenas to decisively defeat Expedito Lim Jr. and Vince Serino 6-0, 6-1. They will face a pair comprising Lance Fernandez and Elvin Geluz in the quarterfinals. Arcilla and his partner Francis Alcantara, after a solid 6-2, 6-2 win against Jay Balaoing and Alejandro Barrientos, are poised for a quarterfinal duel with the duo of Acabo and Salupado.

The championships also featured significant upsets and thrilling matches in the junior categories, underscoring the depth of talent at this year's event. The competition continues to highlight emerging talents and seasoned professionals, making it a key fixture in the Philippine tennis calendar.