Tolentino Apologizes Over Arrest of MMDA Escorts

MANILA: Senator Francis Tolentino on Thursday apologized to the public after two of his escorts from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were apprehended Wednesday by members of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) in Parañaque City for unauthorized use of police markings.

According to Philippines News Agency, the apprehended motorcycles are property of the MMDA, but his office does not control the markings they carry. Tolentino, a former MMDA chairperson, said he has asked the agency to remove all stickers and ensure compliance with relevant regulations. "I reaffirm my unwavering support for law enforcement agencies and pledge to continue working closely with them to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of all citizens," he said.

The senator urged authorities to investigate the incident further and identify the source of the 'POLICE' and 'Master Rider's Badge' insignias used by the offending MMDA personnel.