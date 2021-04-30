KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toga Limited, (OTC: TOGL), announces that on February 26, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (TOGL Technology), earned two ISO 9001:2015 Certifications for its Quality Management System by The British Standards Institution (BSI).

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and a philosophy of continuous improvement.

“Our team is very proud to earn these prestigious quality certifications,” said Toga Limited Co-founder and TOGL Technology Group General Manager, Mr. Roy Lim Jun Hao. “The Toga culture is built on a commitment to deliver the highest quality products to our customers, on time and free of flaws. The attainment of our ISO 9001:2015 certifications validates our Total Quality System – and the commitment we have to product quality and customer satisfaction.”

Toga’s ISO 9001:2015 Certificates (#FS739984 & #FS739987) were issued by BSI, a world-class, ANAB and Standards Malaysia Accredited management system certification body. The scope of Toga’s certifications includes the design, development, and provisions of social messaging and online flight booking platforms.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

info@togalimited.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the Company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.