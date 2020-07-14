LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOGA LIMITED (OTC: TOGL) (“Toga” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Marcum LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm to replace Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah. The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors on July 10, 2020

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED

2575 McCabe Way, Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92614

(949) 333-1603