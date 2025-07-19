TK/CJMM Triumphs in You-C1000 Cup Basketball Tournament



Gadong: TK/CJMM team emerged champion in the You-C1000 Cup Basketball Tournament after defeating Wan Sing in the final match held at the Batu Bersurat Basketball Court, Gadong, on the night of 18th July. The team secured victory with a score of 82 – 72, showcasing their skills and teamwork throughout the tournament.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the tournament also featured a competitive match for third place, where YUNI-KU faced EASYWAY. In this encounter, EASYWAY overcame YUNI-KU with a final score of 81 – 71, securing their position as the third-place team in the tournament.

The You-C1000 Cup Basketball Tournament brought together various teams to compete in a series of matches, culminating in the final showdown between TK/CJMM and Wan Sing. The event highlighted the talent and competitive spirit within the basketball community.