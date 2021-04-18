300 containers of mung bean porridge and 250 containers of foods for the breaking of fast were distributed to the needy. Such activity is among the annual activities of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association in the month of Ramadhan. It is part of a series of religious, charitable and community activities carried out by members of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association during this year under the Titian Kasih Project.

The porridge cooking activity took place at the association’s headquarters in Anggerek Desa, Berakas. Among those joining the activity was Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association.

The contributions were distributed to residents of Welfare Home Complex in Belimbing Subok and the public through selected mosques and fuel stations. Currently, members of the association are carrying out charity activities to collect and donate used clothes that are still in good condition to the less fortunate.

Source: Radio Television Brunei