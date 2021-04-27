A sum of one million 957 thousand 580 dollars has been allocated for 3 thousand 130 heads of family and 10 thousand 776 dependents of the poor and destitute nationwide. The sum is from the Tithe Money Collection for 1441 Hijrah/2020.

Yesterday at the Kampung Pandan National Housing Scheme Mosque, an amount of 44 thousand 850 dollars was presented to 87 heads of family and 180 dependents by Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre as member of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei