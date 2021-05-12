A total of $246,546.77 zakat fitrah or tithe money collected via online have been handed over to the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB. The presentation ceremony took place yesterday MORNING at the Dewan Multaqa Lobby, Ministry of Religious Affairs. The online zakat fitrah payment service was introduced by MUIB this year with a selection of services namely BIBD ‘QuickPay’, eZakat DST, Taib Zakat Fitrah Online Banking and Progresif PAY. The services have been opened to the public since the 1st of Ramadhan until the 28th of Ramadhan 1442H before the Maghrib prayer.

The tithe presentation was received by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Yang Di-Pertua of MUIB. The tithe money received will be distributed to the entitled recipients in Brunei Darussalam comprising the poor, destitute, new converts, Al-gharimin, Amil and Ibnu sabil. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs as Naib Yang Di-Pertua of MUIB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei