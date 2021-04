Equipment worth $15,445 were allocated for two families listed under the Poor and Destitute Asnaf of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB. The donated equipment which will enable the families to earn a living, were presented yesterday morning by Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop, Acting Secretary of MUIB.

The first recipient, Awang Osmandi Bin Raduan received a boat, an engine and a trailer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei