In the efforts to help local companies and entrepreneurs introduce their own timber products, the Forestry Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism organised the Brunei Darussalam Timber Products Expo in conjunction with International Day of Forests 2022. The expo opening ceremony took place at Onecity Shopping Mall in Kampung Salambigar.

The expo was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism.

At the ceremony, the winners of the local wood furniture making competition received their respective prizes. Syarikat Kilang Papan Batang Mitus Sendirian Berhad won the bedroom furniture set maker category. While, Home B-N Pallet won the drawer wardrobe set making category. The three-day expo is joined by the Forestry Department, Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry, ABCi and local timber product manufacturing companies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei