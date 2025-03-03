TikTok insights now available within the Meltwater platform

Meltwater joins TikTok Marketing Partners Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today announced new TikTok insights in the Meltwater platform. Through TikTok’s new Mentions and Discovery API, TikTok insights and trends are now available for teams who want to tap into trending content, track mentions, and engage with fans on the platform. With these integrations, Meltwater now offers a full suite of TikTok insights across paid, earned, and owned.

In addition, Meltwater has earned the TikTok Marketing Partner badge and is now listed as one of TikTok’s Official Content & Community Management Partners , evidence of the strong collaboration between TikTok and Meltwater as well as Meltwater’s commitment to providing customers with the most comprehensive and compliant solution in the market.

Meltwater’s suite of solutions now offers owned, organic and paid TikTok capabilities, allowing teams to:

Monitor brand mentions within posts and comments , allowing a more complete, unified approach to tracking TikTok content performance. For the first time, teams can see brand mentions across organic video posts—with hashtag, comment and reply tracking coming soon—enabling them to discover creators, optimize content and campaigns, and engage with fans on the platform.

, allowing a more complete, unified approach to tracking TikTok content performance. For the first time, teams can see brand mentions across organic video posts—with hashtag, comment and reply tracking coming soon—enabling them to discover creators, optimize content and campaigns, and engage with fans on the platform. Highlight trending hashtags and stay on top of what audiences are watching on TikTok with TikTok’s Trending Hashtag in Monitor. With the ability to filter by region, time, and category, users are now able to align their content with the conversations driving the platform, tapping into trends and increasing their reach.

and stay on top of what audiences are watching on TikTok with TikTok’s Trending Hashtag in Monitor. With the ability to filter by region, time, and category, users are now able to align their content with the conversations driving the platform, tapping into trends and increasing their reach. Spark high-performing TikTok posts directly from Meltwater’s social media management tool, Engage. Leverage Spark Ads reporting to track metrics like views, shares, and likes—helping users measure the impact of their sparked posts in one place.

With these additions to Meltwater’s listening capabilities, teams can take the guesswork out of building their TikTok presence and connecting with audiences on the platform, optimizing campaigns with data and insights.

“We know that consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to learn about brands and make purchasing decisions, which makes it crucial for businesses to know how audiences are engaging with their brands online. We’re thrilled to roll out new TikTok insights for teams to analyze mentions and performance, and create targeted strategies on the back of them,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater.

“At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to create engaging content that resonates with their communities,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. “Our Content and Community Management partners continue to provide marketers with powerful tools to streamline content creation, optimize engagement, and gain deeper insights. With enhanced capabilities in trend discovery, audience interaction, creator collaboration, and performance analysis, these partners help brands develop impactful content strategies and drive meaningful connections with their communities.”

This announcement comes on the heels of other significant investments into Meltwater’s content sources, including adding social listening for Snapchat , providing premium content from Bloomberg , expanding its partnership with X , and providing access to Reddit’s extended firehose, all in the goal of capturing the most content and conversations in the market.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

