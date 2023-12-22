Three Weather Systems Bring Rains Across Luzon, Philippines

MANILA - Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines, is set to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday due to the impact of three weather systems, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to Philippines News Agency, the shear line and the trough of a low-pressure area will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Kalayaan Islands. Additionally, the northeast monsoon, locally known as Amihan, will cause rains in the Cordillera region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Rizal, and Laguna.

The weather bureau warned that moderate to heavy rains in these areas might lead to potential flash floods or landslides. PAGASA also stated that the northeast monsoon would bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of the Ilocos region, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon.

Localized thunderstorms are expected to cause isolated rain showers over the rest of the country. The weather agency forecasted strong winds and rough seas over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon. In contrast, the rest of Luzon, and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

For other areas, PAGASA predicted light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas. This weather advisory underscores the need for preparedness in affected regions to mitigate potential hazards associated with these weather conditions.